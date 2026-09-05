US Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Tankers After IRGC Missile Attacks On American Warships

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRGC launched missile attacks targeting two US Navy warships.

CENTCOM responded, striking three Iranian oil tankers in retaliation.

Disabled tankers were identified as funding the IRGC.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday said it had struck three Iranian oil tankers after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile attacks targeting two US Navy warships.

“US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 5, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters,” the American military said in a statement.

CENTCOM said the targeted Navy warships had “successfully evaded” the multiple Iranian attacks, describing the strikes as “unprovoked”. It added that no American personnel were harmed.

‘We Will Impose An Even Higher Cost’: CENTCOM Warns IRGC

Following the strikes, CENTCOM issued a warning to the IRGC.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours,” US Admiral and CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper said.

“We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet,” Cooper added.

ALSO READ: Putin Orders 3-Day Pause In Kyiv Strikes Ahead Of US Envoys’ Visit

Three Iranian Oil Tankers Targeted

Providing details of the strikes, CENTCOM said it had “permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask.”

The US military also said it had “completely destroyed” an unladen oil carrier, M/T Kylo, in the Gulf of Oman.

According to CENTCOM, the M/T Kylo, also known as the Noxen, was struck in “multiple critical locations to render it inoperable” after crew members onboard were directed to abandon the vessel.

US Says Tankers Fund IRGC

“The three Iranian crude oil tankers are part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies. Iran has no means by which to defend them,” the US military said.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Overhauls Military Command: Asim Munir Gets Unprecedented Powers Over Army, Navy, Air Force