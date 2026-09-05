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English NewsNewsWorldUS Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Tankers After IRGC Missile Attacks On American Warships

US Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Tankers After IRGC Missile Attacks On American Warships

CENTCOM said the targeted Navy warships had “successfully evaded” the multiple Iranian attacks, describing the strikes as “unprovoked”. It added that no American personnel were harmed.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IRGC launched missile attacks targeting two US Navy warships.
  • CENTCOM responded, striking three Iranian oil tankers in retaliation.
  • Disabled tankers were identified as funding the IRGC.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday said it had struck three Iranian oil tankers after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile attacks targeting two US Navy warships.

“US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 5, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters,” the American military said in a statement.

CENTCOM said the targeted Navy warships had “successfully evaded” the multiple Iranian attacks, describing the strikes as “unprovoked”. It added that no American personnel were harmed.

‘We Will Impose An Even Higher Cost’: CENTCOM Warns IRGC

Following the strikes, CENTCOM issued a warning to the IRGC.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours,” US Admiral and CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper said.

“We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet,” Cooper added.

ALSO READ: Putin Orders 3-Day Pause In Kyiv Strikes Ahead Of US Envoys’ Visit

Three Iranian Oil Tankers Targeted

Providing details of the strikes, CENTCOM said it had “permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask.”

The US military also said it had “completely destroyed” an unladen oil carrier, M/T Kylo, in the Gulf of Oman.

According to CENTCOM, the M/T Kylo, also known as the Noxen, was struck in “multiple critical locations to render it inoperable” after crew members onboard were directed to abandon the vessel.

US Says Tankers Fund IRGC

“The three Iranian crude oil tankers are part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies. Iran has no means by which to defend them,” the US military said.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Overhauls Military Command: Asim Munir Gets Unprecedented Powers Over Army, Navy, Air Force

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US Central Command (CENTCOM) strike Iranian oil tankers?

CENTCOM struck three Iranian crude oil carriers on September 5 after the IRGC launched unprovoked ballistic missile attacks toward two US Navy warships. The US ships successfully evaded the missiles.

Which Iranian oil tankers were targeted in the strikes?

CENTCOM permanently disabled the M/T Downy and M/T Stark 1. They also completely destroyed the unladen oil carrier M/T Kylo, also known as Noxen, in the Gulf of Oman.

What warning did CENTCOM issue to the IRGC after the strikes?

CENTCOM warned the IRGC that if they shoot at US ships, the US will impose even higher economic costs. They stated they would not hesitate to defend American forces and destroy Iran's oil fleet.

What is the significance of the targeted Iranian oil tankers?

The US military stated these three Iranian crude oil tankers are part of a multi-billion dollar shadow network. This network directly funds the IRGC and its regional proxies.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
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US Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Tankers IRGC Missile Attacks American Warships
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