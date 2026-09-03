NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Activates PwD Portal For Round 2 Medical Assessment

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) portal for the second round of NEET UG Counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission through the PwD category will now have to complete the required medical assessment within the revised schedule issued by the counselling authority.

As per the MCC notice dated September 2, 2026, the medical evaluation will be carried out through designated assessment boards depending on when candidates report. Those who reach the Primary Medical Assessment Board within the specified deadline will be assessed by the primary board. Candidates reporting after that deadline will be required to appear before the Appellate Medical Assessment Board.

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MCC has asked PwD candidates participating in Round 2 to carefully follow the reporting timelines and visit their allotted assessment centres within the prescribed period. Candidates must also make sure that their medical assessment information is generated online through the MCC portal after completion of the process.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Primary Medical Assessment Dates

Candidates appearing before the Primary Medical Assessment Board must take note of the revised reporting deadline. According to the latest MCC schedule, candidates who report to the Primary Medical Assessment Board by 10:30 AM on September 5, 2026, will be considered for assessment under the revised Round 2 timeline.

The Primary Medical Assessment process is scheduled to continue until 6 PM on September 6, 2026. PwD candidates should therefore plan their visit to the designated assessment centre accordingly and avoid waiting until the final hours.

Appellate Medical Assessment Board Schedule

Candidates who do not report within the timeline prescribed for the Primary Medical Assessment Board will be covered under the Appellate Medical Assessment process.

The MCC has stated that the Appellate Medical Assessment Board will assess candidates who report by 12 noon on September 8, 2026. Candidates under this category should ensure that they reach the designated centre before the applicable deadline.

Following the revised schedule is important for candidates participating in the PwD category, as missing the reporting window could affect completion of the mandatory medical assessment required during the counselling process.

MCC Advises PwD Candidates To Complete Assessment Within Deadline

MCC has advised all concerned candidates to visit their designated Primary Medical Assessment Centre within the timeframe specified in the revised Round 2 schedule. Candidates are also required to complete the assessment within the applicable period.

After the medical evaluation, candidates should check that their assessment details have been generated online on the MCC portal. Keeping a record of the assessment information may also help candidates while completing subsequent counselling-related formalities.

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NEET UG Counselling 2026: Candidates Should Track MCC Updates

PwD candidates participating in Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2026 should regularly monitor the MCC website for any further notices or changes to the schedule. Since medical assessment timelines are time-bound, candidates should rely on the latest official communication before visiting their designated centres.

The activation of the PwD portal marks an important step for eligible candidates progressing through the Round 2 counselling process. Candidates should carefully check their applicable assessment board, reporting deadline, and assessment status to ensure that all required formalities are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

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