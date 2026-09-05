Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut reprimanded officials over slow development, scheme implementation.

She questioned fund utilization, demanding accountability for stalled projects.

Ranaut warned against negligence, urging visible work and fixed accountability.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut strongly reprimanded officials over delays in development works and the implementation of government schemes during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

Ranaut made it clear that DISHA meetings are not meant to be a mere formality. She said it is the responsibility of officials to ensure that decisions taken during previous meetings are implemented on the ground.

During the meeting, Ranaut questioned why the issues raised and suggestions made in earlier meetings had not seen the expected progress. She said development cannot be achieved merely by preparing schemes or making suggestions; they must be implemented and produce results.

"Before we go to any department, we are going to speak about anti-labs here. All these departments, this ‘ghon­sla’ that goes on here, one after another — this is not acceptable. I think everyone else here acts better than I do," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABP News (@abpnewstv)

She also said, "What is this behaviour? Why are you holding back? Why are you doing this? Why are you wasting your time conducting meetings if you people are not going to do any work? It’s become a bl***y joke.”

Kangana Questions Delay In Use Of Government Funds

The MP also expressed displeasure over the utilisation of government funds. She said several projects had failed to progress despite receiving funds from the Centre.

While some projects were stuck over land-related disputes, others were delayed due to procedures such as permissions and No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Ranaut directed officials to prepare a detailed list of all such cases.

She also instructed officials to prepare separate lists of projects that are 40%, 50%, 60% and 80% complete. Time-bound action plans should be prepared for each project, she said.

Ranaut stressed that the status of every pending project must be clear and accountability must be fixed for delays.

Kangana Warns Officials Over Pending Projects

Ranaut also said that merely directing someone to return funds would not be enough. Unless the money is actually returned to the government account, the matter should not be considered resolved.

The MP warned that development works in the Mandi parliamentary constituency are being watched across the country and that departmental negligence should not send the wrong message.

She said all departments would be reviewed regularly and that any negligence found would be reported to senior authorities.

At the end of the meeting, Ranaut gave officials a clear message: “Enough is enough. I will not slow down my pace of work. You will have to keep pace with me. From now on, meetings should not be about just talking; work must be visible on the ground.”