J&K Police’s Operation Ashdar: Lashkar Terrorist Yasir, Pakistani National, Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deceased identified as Yasir, a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba operative.

Yasir was a key Lashkar commander operating independently.

Security forces are now investigating Yasir's associates and activities.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's “Operation Ashdar” against terrorists is underway, with Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Yasir killed in an encounter in Yusmarg on Saturday (September 5).

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the terrorist killed during the operation was a Pakistani national and identified him as Yasir, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist.

J&K Police Confirm Yasir’s Identity

The police shared the information in a post on X.

“The terrorist killed during Operation Asdar has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national from Lashkar-e-Taiba,” the police said.

The police had announced the operation through social media, posting: “You can run, but you can't hide! The terrorist killed during Operation Asdar has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national from Lashkar-e-Taiba.”

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Yasir Killed In Yusmarg Encounter

Yasir was killed in an encounter with joint security forces in Yusmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.

According to the police, Yasir was part of the Suleman Musa group of Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, he had separated from the group over the past year and had been operating independently.

Yasir Had Emerged As Key Lashkar Commander

Yasir had emerged as a key Lashkar commander in the Yusmarg area. Security forces in Kashmir had been monitoring his activities for a long time.

On Saturday, security forces and militants engaged in a face-off, during which Yasir was shot dead.

The encounter is part of the ongoing anti-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Following Yasir's killing, security forces are also investigating his associates and examining whether he was involved in any major activities or plots.

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