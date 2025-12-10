The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) marked a celebratory moment in Mumbai with the unveiling of a two-level Tree House, a new learning and play hub created as a birthday gift from Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani for students of both NMAJS and Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS). Designed as a blend of nature, creativity, and exploration, the structure aims to bring outdoor learning to the heart of the campus.

A Space Built To Spark Curiosity

The newly opened Tree House has been developed as a multi-zone learning environment, offering six distinct areas that encourage students to think, create, and explore. These include the Kids Maker Space, a section dedicated to hands-on building; a Critical Thinking Area for problem-solving activities; and a Free Play Area designed to allow unstructured, imaginative play.

Students can also step into the Performance Corner, a zone meant for expression and storytelling, while the Puzzle Game Theme Zone provides an interactive, challenge-driven experience. A cosy Library Nook sits tucked within the structure, offering children a peaceful spot to read while surrounded by greenery.

A Vision Rooted In Nature

Speaking at the inaugural event, Ambani shared her hopes for the new space, saying the treehouse is for children to climb, to dream, and to discover, a vision that underlines the importance of curiosity and joy in childhood. She reminded students of the natural world’s generosity, describing nature as one of life’s most magnificent treasures, the trees that breathe life, the rivers that nourish every being, and the skies that open up infinite possibilities.

Ambani encouraged young learners to appreciate, protect, and stay deeply connected to the environment, wishing that among the treetops, they discover joy, friendship, and a deep respect for nature, values she hopes they will carry with them beyond the classroom.

A Gift With A Long-Term Purpose

The Tree House has been positioned as more than a play area. It serves as a symbol of experiential learning, inviting every child to explore, reflect, and grow while engaging with the outdoors. School officials highlighted that the structure reinforces Ambani’s commitment to nurturing wellbeing, imagination, and holistic development through thoughtfully designed learning spaces.

With this birthday gesture, Ambani continues her focus on environments that empower children to thrive, academically, creatively, and emotionally, while keeping them rooted in the natural world.

