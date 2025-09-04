Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNIRF Rankings 2025: IIT Madras Retains No. 1 Spot For 10th Year; IITs Sweep Rankings

NIRF Rankings 2025: IIT Madras Retains No. 1 Spot For 10th Year; IITs Sweep Rankings

Following IIT Madras in the top 10 of NIRF Rankings 2025 are IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Ministry of Education on Thursday announced the results of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, marking the 10th edition of the annual evaluation of higher education institutions across India.

Reaffirming its dominance in technical education and research, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has once again bagged the No. 1 position in the engineering category. The institute has consistently held the top rank in recent years, consolidating its reputation as the country’s premier hub for innovation and higher learning.

 Universtities  Ranking
Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 2
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay 3
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi 4
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur 5
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 6
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee 7
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi 8
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 9
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi  10



Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Cities
Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry
Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry
India
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
Business
Time To Quit Smoking? Here's How Much A Large Cigarette Will Cost After GST Hike
Time To Quit Smoking? Here's How Much A Large Cigarette Will Cost After GST Hike
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Sinkhole On National Highway 44 Sparks Traffic Chaos In Delhi Amid Heavy Rain
Breaking News: GST Simplified: Major Restructuring Brings Relief for Middle Class | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: PM Modi’s Mother Remark Sparks Outrage: BJP vs RJD Turns Personal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Twin Brothers or Big Brother? NDA’s Seat-Sharing Tug of War in Bihar Heats Up | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Kim Jong Un Introduces Daughter to the World Stage During China Victory Parade | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget