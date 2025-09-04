NIRF Rankings 2025: IIT Madras Retains No. 1 Spot For 10th Year; IITs Sweep Rankings

The Ministry of Education on Thursday announced the results of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, marking the 10th edition of the annual evaluation of higher education institutions across India.

Reaffirming its dominance in technical education and research, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has once again bagged the No. 1 position in the engineering category. The institute has consistently held the top rank in recent years, consolidating its reputation as the country’s premier hub for innovation and higher learning.

Universtities Ranking Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1 Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 2 Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay 3 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur 5 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 6 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee 7 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi 8 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 9 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 10







