Bihar Bandh: BJP, NDA Protest 'Insult' To PM Modi’s Mother; Burn Tyres, Block Roads In Patna

Large-scale protests broke out across Bihar on Thursday as the BJP and NDA allies enforced a state-wide bandh against alleged derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Congress-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga.

In the state capital, BJP workers blocked traffic on Veerchand Patel Marg and staged demonstrations at Dakbungalow Chowk, holding posters and banners targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. In Danapur, protestors burnt tyres, while road movement was severely restricted at Bhamashah Chowk and Khalifabagh Chowk.

Bihar Bandh

A protestor at the site said, as per IANS, "We are sitting on the roads because, during Rahul Gandhi's rally in Darbhanga, derogatory remarks were made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother..."

BJP MLA Sanjay Mayukh echoed the sentiment, saying, "The mothers and sisters of Bihar are participating in the Bandh called by NDA over the derogatory remarks against PM Modi's late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in Bihar. You cannot run away after abusing. The public of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav..."

#WATCH | Bihar | Workers of the BJP protest in Danapur as NDA observes a five-hour Bihar Bandh over the derogatory remarks against PM Modi's late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/XRSnB2iIN6 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Political Context

The bandh was spearheaded by the women’s wings of NDA constituents, who had called for a five-hour shutdown across Bihar. BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters, “All NDA leaders strongly condemned the abusive language used against the PM and his mother from the stage of the RJD and the Congress in Darbhanga. This was not just an insult to Modi’s mother but to all mothers.”

The protests stemmed from a purported video that surfaced recently, allegedly showing an unidentified individual using a Hindi expletive against PM Modi from the stage during the Voter Adhikar Yatra. The event, held in Darbhanga on August 27, was attended by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tejashwi Yadav, who later left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles.

Responding to the bandh, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of indulging in “impure and insincere politics.”