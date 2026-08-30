NEET PG 2026 Exam Rescheduled In Jaipur After Power Outage At Centre; Candidates Stage Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET-PG 2026 Jaipur exam rescheduled due to internal power failure.

Candidates protested server glitches, alleging compromised exam confidentiality.

NBEMS announced re-examination for September 5, 2026, in Jaipur.

Most nationwide candidates completed their exams despite local disruption.

The NEET-PG 2026 examination at the iON Digital Zone Sitapura centres in Jaipur has been rescheduled after an internal power failure prevented candidates from completing the examination on Sunday.

Repeated server glitches at the examination centre triggered a protest by candidates, who alleged that the disruptions compromised exam confidentiality and demanded that the test be cancelled and conducted again.

Candidates Protest Over Disruption

The power-related disruption had led to an uproar among candidates at the Jaipur centre.

Earlier, candidates had alleged that the server at the Digital Zone Centre in the Sitapura area had malfunctioned repeatedly during the examination.

They claimed that the disruption occurred three times within an hour, following which several candidates came out of the examination hall while most candidates continued taking the test.

The centre had more than 250 candidates appearing for the examination.

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Candidates alleged that the disruptions resulted in several examinees coming into contact with one another after leaving the examination hall. They raised concerns that this could have affected the confidentiality and integrity of the examination, claiming that candidates had discussed questions among themselves.

The protesting doctors therefore demanded that the examination be cancelled and conducted again.

Really heartbreaking to see. 💔 NEET PG 2026, being conducted today (30 August), has reportedly faced a complete server shutdown after the paper began at one of the biggest centres in Rajasthan.

5,000+ candidates are reportedly affected, with students standing outside the… pic.twitter.com/EmdxA2QUR7 — Dr Vaishali Kukreja (@dr__vaishali) August 30, 2026

Police and administrative officials reached the centre and tried to pacify the candidates. The administration had assured the examinees that they would be provided additional time, following which the situation was brought under control and the examination continued at the centre at that stage.

However, the examination could ultimately not be completed for candidates at the Sitapura centres because of the internal power failure.

NBEMS Issues Statement, Announces Fresh Exam

In a statement, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to candidates who could not complete the examination.

The board has now scheduled the re-examination for September 5, 2026, at 3 pm in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

NBEMS said details of the examination venue would be communicated separately. Revised admit cards will also be issued to the candidates appearing for the re-examination.

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The NBEMS said the NEET-PG 2026 examination was conducted for 2,73,096 registered candidates on August 30, of whom 2,65,980 appeared at 1,111 centres across the country.

The examination was completed for around 2,63,535 candidates. However, at the iON Digital Zone IDZ Sitapura centres (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683) in Jaipur, the examination could not be completed due to internal power failure issues at the centre.

According to NBEMS, the power failure was attributed to M/s TCS Ltd., the examination conducting agency.

The NEET-PG examination was otherwise conducted across 1,111 centres nationwide, with the test completed for the vast majority of candidates.

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