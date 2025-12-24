Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationIIT Guwahati Hosts Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2026 Design for Bharat Exhibition

IIT Guwahati Hosts Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2026 Design for Bharat Exhibition

IIT Guwahati hosted the Design for Bharat exhibition, selecting top young innovators to represent Assam at VBYLD 2026.

By : ANI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guwahati: As a part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYAS) upcoming Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2026 scheduled to be in January 2026, the Department of Design at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the State Level Exhibition for Design for Bharat - VBYLD 2026 at its campus. 

Under this initiative, Design for Bharat has been launched as a national design challenge to inspire young innovators to contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047 through creative solutions addressing social, cultural, and economic concerns. 

The challenge seeks to nurture critical thinking, teamwork, and innovation among youth while providing mentorship from experts and an opportunity to showcase projects at the national platform. This year's theme, "Duality (Dwividhta)," encourages participants to explore the in-between spaces--where transformative ideas often emerge. 

The competition includes seven thematic categories: Health, Wellness, and Mental Health; Education and Learning; Connectivity and Transport; Agriculture; Sports and Hobbies; Safety and Protection; and Sustainability. 

Pratul Chandra Kalita, Professor and HOD, Department of Design of IIT Guwahati, said that - "As the nodal institute for our state, we received 15 submissions from young designers. After initial evaluation by our departmental jury, 13 promising entries were shortlisted for participation in the state-level exhibition. On 22 December 2025, the State Level Exhibition was successfully conducted with 10 teams participating in the competition." 

Notable dignitaries who were present in the event were Rahul Dev Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, Gargya Group of Companies, as Chief Guest; Pranabjit Hazarika, Assistant Vice President, TCPL Packaging, and Neelkamal Das, Administrative Officer, Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC), as Guests of Honour. 


IIT Guwahati Hosts Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2026 Design for Bharat Exhibition

Prof. Pratul Ch. Kalita, HOD of Design, welcomed the participants and guests and briefed them about the design challenge initiative. Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, emphasised building a culture of innovation for academic and professional excellence for inclusive development. The distinguished guests delivered insightful and inspiring addresses, sharing valuable perspectives from entrepreneurship, industry, governance, and academia. 

Their collective words of encouragement provided immense motivation to the participants, broadening their understanding of practical problem-solving as well as contributing to national development. 

The exposure significantly strengthened their confidence to engage in design-led initiatives, contributing to Viksit Bharat 2047. 

During the exhibition, the shortlisted participants presented their design concepts through detailed posters and product demonstrations. 

The internal jury of the Department of Design, comprising Prof. Pratul Chandra Kalita, Head of the Department of Design, Prof. Amarendra Kumar Das, and Prof. Supradip Das, along with the invited dignitaries, interacted with the student teams and reviewed each entry across all evaluation parameters. 

Following the assessment, the jury declared the top three rank holders. 

Priyam Jyoti Das from Golaghat Engineering College secured the First Rank with his project 'Waste to Green Energy and Organic Fertiliser', and he will represent Assam at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 scheduled for January 2026. 

Team North Lakhimpur University, comprising the members Aryan Kashyap, Saurav Biswas and Dikshita Chakraborty, secured the Second Rank with their prototype 'Terrabot - Agricultural Rover'. 

The Third Rank was shared by Partha Protim Patir of IIT Guwahati with his prototype 'Ad-Well' and Kashyap Gogoi of Swahid Peoli Phukan College, Sivasagar, with his project 'Natural Dye Extraction from Locally Available Plants'. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IIT Guwahati
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
World
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
News
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
India
India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Diplomats Amid Unrest
India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Diplomats Amid Unrest
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget