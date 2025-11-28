Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Out, Check Details Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Out, Check Details Here

Karnataka has released the NEET PG 2025 Round 1 provisional seat allotment. Students can download results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check details here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 06:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority has released round 1 seat allotment results for PG medical admission. Students can now download the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling round 1 provisional result from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

The provisional seat allotment results are open for challenge by students. Earlier, the authorities released the two mock round seat allotment results to help students understand the seat allotment result process. 

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to Check Round 1 Seat Allotment 

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

Step 2: Under the Admission tab, scroll to PGET 2025 and select PG – Medical/DNB. 

Step 3: Click on the link to download the Karnataka NEET PG Round 1 allotment result. 

Step 4: The allotment list will open on your screen in PDF format. 

Step 5: Use Ctrl + F to search for your name and check the institute allotted to you. 

Step 6: Download the NEET PG Round 1 allotment PDF and print it out for reporting at the assigned college. 

NOTE: The grievances against Karnataka NEET PG round 1 provisional seat allotment result 2025 can be submitted till 6 PM today, November 28. First round Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling round 1 final result date is November 29. 

Karnataka NEET PG Round 1 Allotment Result 2025: Documents Required  

Candidates should keep all essential documents ready for submission at the allotted college once the Karnataka NEET PG allotment results are released.  

The required documents include the duly filled KEA PGET-2025 registration form printout, along with a valid photo identity and address proof such as a PAN Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, or Ration Card. They must also carry their NEET PG 2025 admit card and scorecard, the SSLC or Class 10-mark sheet for date-of-birth verification, and the Class 12-mark sheet.  

Additionally, candidates need to provide their MBBS/BDS mark sheets for all academic years, the qualifying degree certificate, and the internship completion certificate. A certificate from the head of the institution confirming that the candidate’s medical or dental college is recognised by the MCI/DCI is also required, along with the State or Central Medical/Dental Council registration certificate. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 06:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025
Read more
