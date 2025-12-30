Bihar To Recruit 5,500 Librarians, 7,500 Posts Reserved For Persons With Disabilities

Bihar government has announced large-scale recruitments in the education sector. Education Minister Sunil Kumar said that around 5,500 librarians will soon be appointed across the state. Along with this, the recruitment process for 7,500 posts reserved for persons with disabilities will also be completed shortly.

The announcement is being seen as a significant relief for job aspirants and those associated with the education sector. The minister said the government’s focus is on improving both access to education and employment opportunities.

Education Budget Crosses Rs 70,000 Crore

Sunil Kumar said the education department’s budget has now crossed Rs 70,000 crore. The government’s objective is to ensure quality education in Bihar by linking learning with research, quality improvement, and skill development.

He said wide-ranging reforms will be carried out under Saat Nishchay 3.0. Model schools will be opened in every block, and old universities will be developed as centres of excellence to strengthen higher education.

TRE-4 Teacher Recruitment

Giving a major update on TRE-4 recruitment, the education minister said the number of teachers in Bihar has increased from around 1.5 lakh in 2005 to over 6 lakh at present. About 78,000 schools in the state will be upgraded to offer classes from 1 to 12.

He added that fresh teacher recruitment under TRE-4 will be initiated soon, and the notification will be sent to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) between January 15 and January 20. So far, around 5,000 appointments have already been made on compassionate grounds.

The minister also said cooks’ honorarium under the mid-day meal scheme has been increased, and the number of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Schools has gone up. These schools provide students with food, accommodation, books, and free online coaching. To improve teaching standards, regular training is being conducted, and every teacher has been directed to undergo DIET training once or twice a year.

To modernise schools, Rs 2,500 crore is being spent on technology upgrades. The government has ensured timely distribution of textbooks, with books reaching around 1.5 crore students as early as April. New books have been introduced for teaching AI and robotics in higher education, and preparations are underway to provide tablets and computers to students from Classes 6 and 7 onwards.

The education minister also warned of strict action against teachers found making reels or engaging in misconduct in schools. He said new degree colleges will be opened in blocks that currently lack one. Overall, the government’s focus remains on strengthening infrastructure, improving education quality, and generating employment, with librarian and disability-category recruitments playing a key role in this strategy.

