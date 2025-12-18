ICAI CA Admit Card 2026 OUT At eservices.icai.org, Direct Link To Download

ICAI CA Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the January 2026 Chartered Accountancy examinations. Candidates appearing for the Intermediate and Final exams can now download their hall tickets from the official ICAI portal at eservices.icai.org.

Candidates need to log in using their user ID and password to download the admit card.

ICAI will not accept admit cards displayed on mobile phones or any other electronic devices at the examination centre. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof on each day of the examination.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website at eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Important Announcements section.

Step 3: Click on the link for the CA January 2026 admit card.

Step 4: Log in using your registration number and password.

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are strongly advised to review all information on the document immediately. Any discrepancies should be reported to the ICAI authorities without delay for necessary corrections.

No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination venue without a valid, printed copy of their ICAI-issued admit card. Digital copies on mobile phones or other devices will not be accepted. The admit card is available exclusively through the ICAI Self Service Portal (SSP) on the institute's e-services website. Candidates should avoid unofficial portals.

ICAI CA January 2026: Examination Schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the exam dates for the CA January 2026 session:

CA Final – Group I: 5, 7 and 9 January 2026

CA Final – Group II: 11, 13 and 16 January 2026

CA Intermediate – Group I: 6, 8 and 10 January 2026

CA Intermediate – Group II: 12, 15 and 17 January 2026

CA Foundation: 18, 20, 22 and 24 January 2026

