IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at ibps.in, Here's How to Check

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet announced IBPS PO Mains Result 2025. When released, candidates can check the Probationary Officer results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS plans to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer posts. Stay tuned to the blog for the latest updates.

The IBPS PO Mains category-wise cut-off will be published along with the results. The IBPS PO Mains 2025 scorecard PDF will include the candidate’s name, roll number, total marks, subject-wise scores, rank, pass/fail status, and other relevant details.

IBPS PO Mains Exams Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Open the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Find and select the link for IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page to enter your registration details and password.

Step 4: After logging in, your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results for your records.

Step 6: Print a copy, as may be required during later stages of the selection process.

About IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025:

The Mains examination took place on 12 October 2025. Only those who cleared the preliminary test were eligible to sit for the Mains.

The exam included both objective and descriptive questions and had a total duration of 190 minutes. It was available in both English and Hindi.

To pass the Mains, candidates had to achieve the minimum cut-off marks in each of the three sections. Those who qualify will be invited to take part in a Personality Test (self-report).

