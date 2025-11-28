Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon at ibps.in, Here's How to Check

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 is yet to be released. Once announced, candidates can check it on ibps.in for 5,208 PO vacancies.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet released the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check their Probationary Officer results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. 

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer posts. 

Candidates who clear the Mains exam will be shortlisted for the interview round, which is the final stage of the selection process. IBPS advises applicants to keep their documents ready and follow all instructions carefully for the interview. Stay connected to the blog for the latest updates. 

IBPS PO Mains Exams Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in. 

Step 2: Click on the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 link on the homepage. 

Step 3: You will be taken to a login page. Enter your registration number and password. 

Step 4: After logging in, your results will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the results for your records. 

Step 6: Print a copy, as it may be required during the next stages of the selection process. 

About IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025:  

The Mains examination was held on 12 October 2025, and only candidates who passed the preliminary test were allowed to appear. The exam consisted of both objective and descriptive questions and lasted 190 minutes. It was conducted in English and Hindi.  

To qualify, candidates need to secure the minimum cut-off marks in all three sections. Those who pass the Mains will be called for a Personality Test (self-report). 

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
