Delhi University Tightens Rules For Student Union Polls: No Loudspeakers, Victory Processions

Delhi University has announced a stricter code of conduct for this year’s student union elections, with tough measures to ensure discipline and prevent damage to university property. The new guidelines clearly state that anyone causing harm to DU property will face strict action. The use of drums, loudspeakers, and similar instruments during victory processions has also been banned.

The move comes after incidents of vandalism and property damage during the last elections, which had even forced counting to be halted multiple times. This time, the administration has sent a clear message from the start, violations will not be tolerated.

Tough Conditions for Candidates

According to the rules, candidates must not damage university property or violate election guidelines. All contestants will be required to deposit a bond of Rs 1 lakh at the time of nomination. Any breach could result in fines and even disqualification from the elections.

The administration has also prohibited the use of loudspeakers, drums, posters, and other show-of-strength tactics during campaigning. Instead, a ‘Wall of Democracy’ will be set up in every college and department, where candidates can display their messages and campaign promises. These walls will be larger than before to ensure equal space for all candidates.

Focus on Debates and Speeches

To promote healthy political discourse, all colleges, departments, and centres will organise debates and speeches, giving students a direct platform to present their agendas. Two special committees — one at the college level and another at the university level — will monitor compliance with the rules.

A dedicated online portal will also be launched to inform students about their rights and responsibilities during the elections.

