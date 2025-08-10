Beggar Donates Around Rs 2 Lakh To Temple, Cash-Filled Gunny Bags Found At Home

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBeggar Donates Around Rs 2 Lakh To Temple, Cash-Filled Gunny Bags Found At Home

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 12:46 PM (IST)

A 60-year-old beggar from Bijanagera village along the Raichur–Jambaladinni Road in Karnataka has donated Rs 1.83 lakh for the renovation of the local Anjaneyaswamy temple. The donor, Rangamma, saved the amount over six years from the small alms she collected while begging.

Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Rangamma has lived in Bijanagera for the past 35 years, sustaining herself entirely through begging. She is a familiar face to motorists, auto drivers, and shopkeepers in the area, who often give her small amounts like Rs 10, Rs 20, or occasionally Rs 100, as per a TOI report.

Cash Found Stashed In Gunny Bags

For six years, Rangamma carefully stored her earnings in three gunny bags. A few weeks ago, villagers who regularly provided her with food and clothing decided to build her a modest 4x5 ft tin-roof shelter. The Rs 1 lakh needed for construction was funded by Rangamma herself, using part of her savings.

When she shifted to the new shelter, villagers discovered the cash-filled bags. On being questioned, Rangamma revealed her intention to donate the money to the temple.

Village elders gathered to count the contents, with more than 20 people working for nearly six hours to reach the total of Rs 1.83 lakh. An additional Rs 6,000 worth of currency notes had been damaged by dampness.

“According to Rangamma’s wish, we have used that money for temple renovation,” said Basavaraj Yadav, secretary of the Anjaneyaswamy Temple Service Committee.

The temple was recently reopened to the public, and Rangamma was felicitated for her remarkable contribution,  a testament to how generosity can come from the humblest of means.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
