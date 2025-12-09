DU SOL Admit Card 2025 Released At sol.du.ac.in, Direct Link To Download

DU SOL Admit Card 2025 OUT: The University of Delhi has released the DU SOL (School of Open Learning) Admit Card 2025 for the December–January semester exams. Students appearing for the 2nd or 3rd year exams can download their hall tickets from the official DU SOL website at sol.du.ac.in.

Students who have completed the SOL exam form for 2025 can download their DU SOL admit card by entering their login details.

The DU SOL admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination centre. Students must carry a printed copy along with a valid ID on the day of the exam. The hall ticket contains important information, including the student’s name, subjects, exam schedule, and exam centre details. University authorities have advised students to check all details carefully and report any errors immediately through the official helpline numbers.

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Details to Check

The hall ticket also includes semester-wise information for those appearing for the December–January exams, such as course details, roll numbers, paper codes, and reporting instructions. SOL has stressed that all details on the admit card must match the student’s registration records, as any mismatch may lead to difficulties at the exam centre. Timely corrections are therefore essential.

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official DU SOL website at sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘DU SOL Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your login details.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ to view your hall ticket.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

Direct Link to Check - DU SOL Admit Card 2025

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Key Points

The DU SOL admit card is released on the University website at least a month before the exam.

If there is any incorrect information on the admit card, students should contact university officials immediately.

SOL hall tickets are issued separately for each semester.

Admit cards are available only on the official website; they will not be sent by post or courier.

Students will not be allowed to attend the DU SOL 2025 exam without their admit card.

Education Loan Information:

