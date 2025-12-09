Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationDU SOL Admit Card 2025 Released At sol.du.ac.in, Direct Link To Download

DU SOL Admit Card 2025 Released At sol.du.ac.in, Direct Link To Download

DU releases DU SOL Admit Card 2025; students must download, verify details, and carry a printed copy with valid ID for exams. Check details here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

DU SOL Admit Card 2025 OUT: The University of Delhi has released the DU SOL (School of Open Learning) Admit Card 2025 for the December–January semester exams. Students appearing for the 2nd or 3rd year exams can download their hall tickets from the official DU SOL website at sol.du.ac.in. 

Students who have completed the SOL exam form for 2025 can download their DU SOL admit card by entering their login details. 

The DU SOL admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination centre. Students must carry a printed copy along with a valid ID on the day of the exam. The hall ticket contains important information, including the student’s name, subjects, exam schedule, and exam centre details. University authorities have advised students to check all details carefully and report any errors immediately through the official helpline numbers. 

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Details to Check  

The hall ticket also includes semester-wise information for those appearing for the December–January exams, such as course details, roll numbers, paper codes, and reporting instructions. SOL has stressed that all details on the admit card must match the student’s registration records, as any mismatch may lead to difficulties at the exam centre. Timely corrections are therefore essential. 

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official DU SOL website at sol.du.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the ‘DU SOL Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage. 

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your login details. 

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ to view your hall ticket. 

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download the admit card. 

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future use. 

Direct Link to Check - DU SOL Admit Card 2025 

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Key Points 

  • The DU SOL admit card is released on the University website at least a month before the exam. 
  • If there is any incorrect information on the admit card, students should contact university officials immediately. 
  • SOL hall tickets are issued separately for each semester. 
  • Admit cards are available only on the official website; they will not be sent by post or courier. 
  • Students will not be allowed to attend the DU SOL 2025 exam without their admit card. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
DU SOL Admit Card 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
World
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget