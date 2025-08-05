The wait is almost over for thousands of students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 compartment exams this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 supplementary exam results in the coming days, likely before the week ends.

This year’s compartment exams for Class 10 were conducted from July 15 to July 22, offering students a second chance to improve their scores in subjects they didn’t clear in the main board exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE has already released the Class 12 compartment results on August 1, prompting students of Class 10 to eagerly anticipate their own outcomes.

Where and How to Check CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results 2025

Once declared, students will be able to access their results on the official CBSE websites:

To check the results, students must keep the following credentials ready:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Security Pin

Step-by-Step Guide to Download Your CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Scorecard:

Visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link labeled “Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025.”

Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and the Security Pin as displayed.

Click on Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen then download and save a copy for future reference.

Past Trends Hint at an Imminent Announcement

CBSE typically releases supplementary results in early August. Last year, the Class 10 compartment results were announced on August 5, while the Class 12 results came out on August 1. In 2023, the Class 10 results were published on August 4, and in 2022, a bit later on September 9.

This year’s schedule appears to follow a similar pattern, so students can reasonably expect the results any day now.

What Happens After the Results?

CBSE has clarified that verification results, in cases where students apply for re-evaluation—will be accessible through the same login used for submitting the verification request. Any changes in marks, whether an increase or a decrease, will be reflected in the updated scorecard. Even a reduction of a single mark will be accounted for in the final result.

