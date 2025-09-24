CBSE Releases Tentative Date Sheet for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026: Check Schedule Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationCBSE Releases Tentative Date Sheet for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026: Check Schedule Details

Evaluation will start 10 days post-exam, concluding within 12 days. The final schedule will be released after the candidate lists are finalised.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the tentative date sheets for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for 2026. As per the schedule, the exams will be held between February 17 and July 15, 2026.

The examination cycle will cover:

  • Main Examinations for Classes 10 and 12
  • Examinations for Sports Students (Class 12)
  • Second Board Examinations (Class 10)
  • Supplementary Examinations (Class 12)

According to CBSE, nearly 45 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams across 204 subjects in India and 26 countries abroad. Alongside the written papers, the board will also conduct practicals, evaluations, and post-result processes to ensure results are declared on time.

Evaluation Timeline

CBSE has announced that the evaluation of answer sheets will begin about 10 days after each exam and conclude within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, the evaluation would begin on March 3 and wrap up by March 15.

Tentative Schedule

The board has emphasised that the current timetable is provisional. The final date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 will be released after schools submit the final list of candidates.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
