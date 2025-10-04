Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the List of Candidates (LOC) submission portal for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2026, following missed deadlines by several schools despite multiple reminders. The board has also released tentative date sheets for the upcoming exams, scheduled to be conducted between 17 February and 15 July 2026.

Approximately 45 lakh students across India and 26 countries abroad are expected to appear for exams in 204 subjects.

Multiple Reminders Issued

CBSE first issued guidelines for LOC submission on 27 August 2025. Subsequently, a series of circulars and reminders were sent to schools to ensure timely and accurate submissions:

9 September 2025: Circular with key dates, including activation of the web module for CWSN candidates

11 September 2025: First reminder to schools

18 September 2025: Circular for parents highlighting correct data and subject submission

19 September 2025: Second reminder to schools

25 September 2025: Third reminder addressing LOC submission and fee payment

26–30 September 2025: Daily reminders stressing the remaining submission window

In total, CBSE issued eight communications guiding schools on the LOC process. The portal initially closed on 30 September 2025 for submissions without a late fee.

Reopened Portal and Submission Deadlines

The portal has now reopened, allowing schools to submit candidates’ details with a late fee. Submission schedules are as follows:

Payment via Challan: 3–8 October 2025, until 11:59 PM

Other Payment Modes (Internet Banking, UPI, Debit/Credit Card, NEFT/RTGS, SWIFT): 3–11 October 2025, until 11:59 PM

CBSE has instructed all principals who have yet to submit their LOCs to complete the process within the stipulated timeline. Schools failing to comply risk rendering their candidates ineligible for the 2026 Board Examinations.

Exams and Evaluation Process

The 2026 schedule will include:

Main Examinations for Classes 10 and 12

Exams for Sports Students (Class 12)

Second Board Examinations (Class 10)

Supplementary Examinations (Class 12)

Alongside written exams, practicals, evaluation, and post-result processes will be conducted to ensure results are declared on time. CBSE has indicated that evaluation of answer scripts will begin roughly ten days after each exam and conclude within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on 20 February 2026, evaluation would commence on 3 March and finish by 15 March.

The board has emphasised that these date sheets are tentative, with final schedules to be confirmed once schools submit their final list of candidates.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI