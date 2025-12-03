School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.

National News

'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim

Toxic Smog Returns To Delhi As AQI Nears Severe; Cold Wave May Worsen Pollution

PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name

C-17 Flies Out Indian Para Field Hospital To Colombo; Army Task Force Mobilised For Sri Lanka

Rahul Gandhi Joins Parliament Dog Controversy, Says 'Pets Are Allowed Inside'

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Lands In India With 3K Ultra HD Recording

No Sanchar Saathi On iPhones? Apple Pushes Back Against Mandatory App Preload Rule

International News

Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit

‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail

'We Are Ready For War If You Start...': Putin Warns Europe, Accuses Of Sabotaging Ukraine Deal

Can't Use 'Indian' Anymore: Why Donald Trump Made This Shocking Claim

Business News

India To Host Its Biggest ‘Swadeshi Expo’ At Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Rate Cut Buzz Builds: RBI May Drop Repo Rate By 25 BPS On Strong Growth Momentum

Rupee Bleeds To Hit Fresh All-Time Low Of 89.95 Against US Dollar, Investors Worry Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Sports News

Virat Kohli To Play In Vijay Hazare Trophy For First Time Since 2010

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes History! Breaks Youngest SMAT Centurion Record With 61-Ball 108 Knock

1300+ Players Register For IPL 2026 Auction, Mega Stars Enter With Rs 2Cr Base Price: Report

FC Barcelona Seize La Liga Lead After Real Madrid Stumble In Girona Clash

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI