School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 3), Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 3), Top National, International, Sports, Business News

The school assembly news headlines for today, January 25, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 08:39 AM (IST)
School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector. 

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports. 

National News 

  • 'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim 
  • Toxic Smog Returns To Delhi As AQI Nears Severe; Cold Wave May Worsen Pollution 
  • PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name 
  • C-17 Flies Out Indian Para Field Hospital To Colombo; Army Task Force Mobilised For Sri Lanka 
  • Rahul Gandhi Joins Parliament Dog Controversy, Says 'Pets Are Allowed Inside' 
  • Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Lands In India With 3K Ultra HD Recording 
  • No Sanchar Saathi On iPhones? Apple Pushes Back Against Mandatory App Preload Rule 

International News 

  • Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit 
  • ‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail 
  • 'We Are Ready For War If You Start...': Putin Warns Europe, Accuses Of Sabotaging Ukraine Deal 
  • Can't Use 'Indian' Anymore: Why Donald Trump Made This Shocking Claim 

Business News 

  • India To Host Its Biggest ‘Swadeshi Expo’ At Delhi's Pragati Maidan 
  • Rate Cut Buzz Builds: RBI May Drop Repo Rate By 25 BPS On Strong Growth Momentum 
  • Rupee Bleeds To Hit Fresh All-Time Low Of 89.95 Against US Dollar, Investors Worry Over Indo-US Trade Deal 

Sports News 

  • Virat Kohli To Play In Vijay Hazare Trophy For First Time Since 2010 
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes History! Breaks Youngest SMAT Centurion Record With 61-Ball 108 Knock 
  • 1300+ Players Register For IPL 2026 Auction, Mega Stars Enter With Rs 2Cr Base Price: Report 
  • FC Barcelona Seize La Liga Lead After Real Madrid Stumble In Girona Clash 

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 08:39 AM (IST)
School Assembly News
