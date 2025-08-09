Triple Murder In Delhi As Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters In Karwala Nagar; Absconds

Police in Delhi are on the hunt for a man accused of brutally killing his wife and two young daughters in the city’s Karawal Nagar area.

According to a report by TOI, the suspect, identified as Pradeep, allegedly murdered his wife, Jaya Shri, along with their daughters aged five and seven, before fleeing the scene. Initial investigations revealed that the triple homicide may have stemmed from ongoing marital disputes. Despite an extensive search operation, Pradeep remains absconding.

Authorities have launched a manhunt, and teams are scanning multiple locations in an effort to trace the accused. Officials say further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses.

Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered Over Parking Dispute In Delhi

In another chilling case from the capital, Asif Qureshi, cousin of Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, was stabbed to death outside his home in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area following an argument over scooter parking.

Police said the incident took place late on August 7, when a disagreement over a scooter parked in front of Qureshi’s house spiralled into violence. The 42-year-old was attacked by two men, identified as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), who allegedly stabbed him in the chest before fleeing.

CCTV footage from the night shows the confrontation quickly escalating, with the accused assaulting Qureshi in front of bystanders. Despite attempts by locals to intervene, the attackers overpowered him.

Qureshi’s wife told reporters that the dispute began when her husband asked a neighbour to move a scooter blocking their entrance. Minutes later, the neighbour allegedly returned with his brother, leading to the fatal assault.

The victim was rushed to the National Heart Institute, where doctors declared him dead. Police have since arrested both suspects and recovered the weapon used in the crime. A murder case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are ongoing.