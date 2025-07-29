Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCrimeAIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer Arrested For 'Sexually Harassing' Woman Attendant; Protest Erupts On Campus

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer Arrested For 'Sexually Harassing' Woman Attendant; Protest Erupts On Campus

A nursing officer at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Nanu Ram Choudhury, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female attendant based on the latter's complaint.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 04:09 PM (IST)

Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) A nursing officer at AIIMS Bhubaneswar was arrested for "sexually harassing" a woman attendant at the medical facility, police said on Tuesday. Accused nursing officer Nanu Ram Choudhury was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after a complaint was lodged against him at the Khandagiri Police Station in the city, a senior officer said.

On Monday, the woman attendant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar had alleged that she was sexually harassed and attempts were made to outrage her modesty by the male nursing officer.

Immediately after the registration of the FIR, all the employees, including the woman attendant, of various outsourcing agencies engaged in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, started a demonstration outside the main gate of the hospital, seeking action against the accused.

They suspended the protest after the accused was arrested, the officer said.

The woman, in her complaint, claimed that the nursing officer called her to a doctor's chamber around 1 am on Sunday and abused her.

The woman also claimed that she could manage to flee the spot and informed the hospital control room about the incident.

"I demand justice and the arrest of the nursing officer. We are not safe at the hospital," she told reporters.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar referred the matter to its Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Recalls ‘Mehndi Hands Lifted Corpses’ In Pahalgam
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Recalls ‘Mehndi Hands Lifted Corpses’ In Pahalgam
India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget