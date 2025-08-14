Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWhich Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)

Several municipal bodies across India have ordered slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain shut on Independence Day tomorrow, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from Opposition leaders and sections of the public.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party is in coalition with the BJP, called the ban “wrong to impose,” arguing that it is difficult to justify on national, non-religious holidays.

“In major cities, people of different castes and religions reside. If it is an emotional issue, then people accept it for a day. But if you clamp such orders on Maharashtra Day, Independence Day and Republic Day, then it is difficult,” he said.

Places That Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day

Kalyan-Dombivli (Maharashtra): A 24-hour closure from midnight August 14 to midnight August 15, affecting licensed butchers of goats, sheep, chickens, and larger animals.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Malegaon, Nagpur (Maharashtra): Similar day-long closures ordered by civic bodies.

Hyderabad (Telangana): The GHMC extended the ban to both Independence Day and Janmashtami (August 16).

The Telangana High Court on Monday sought an explanation from GHMC over its order. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed it as “unconstitutional” and a violation of citizens’ rights to liberty, culture, nutrition, and religion.

In Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) demanded the suspension of the KDMC commissioner, defending the “right to food choice.” Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said the move was not new, noting that a 1988 government decision mandated such closures on days like Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, and Ram Navami.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Independence Day Meat Sale Ban Maharashtra Meat Shops Ban Hyderabad Meat Shops
