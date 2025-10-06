UP Police Offer Rs 15,000 Reward For Info On 7 IMC Leaders Wanted in Bareilly Violence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bareilly (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 15,000 each for information leading to the arrest of seven associates of Ittehade Millat Council (IMC) leader Tauqeer Raza, who are absconding in connection with the violence that erupted here last month over the "I Love Muhammad" posters.

Seven people were named in the FIRs registered after the violence the broke out on September 26, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya had said on Sunday.

Those on the wanted list include Ittehade Millat Council (IMC) leaders -- youth district president Sajid Saklani, city youth president Altamas Raja, Afzal Beg, Nayab alias Nimma, Bablu Khan, Nadeem, and Adnan Saklani.

According to police, Sajid and Altamas are wanted in cases registered at Baradari police station, while Afzal Beg is wanted in cases at Kila and Baradari stations.

Nayab alias Nimma and Bablu Khan are listed as history-sheeters at the Baradari police station, while Nadeem also faces charges of gang rape, police said.

Police further said that Adnan Saklani allegedly instigated young men to join the violence. SSP Arya said special teams have been formed to track down the accused, who are currently on the run.

"No person involved in the violence will be spared. Arrests will be made soon," he added.

The controversy erupted on September 9, when Kanpur police registered a case against 24 people for allegedly installing boards with "I Love Muhammad" written on them during a religious procession on September 4.

In Bareilly tensions broke out on September 26, when locals and police clashed in the heart of the city following Friday prayers after the cancellation of a proposed protest over the "I Love Muhammad" posters.

During protests, clashes broke out when police tried to stop a mob at Khaleel Trisection. Stones were pelted at police personnel, who resorted to lathi charge to control the situation. Several people were injured in the clashes.

Police investigations later revealed that some leaders of the IMC had allegedly conspired to incite the riots under the guise of protests.

So far, police have arrested more than 80 people, including IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, national general secretary and spokesperson Nafees, former district president Nadeem Khan, social media in-charge Farhat Khan, city president Anees Saklani, founding member Moin Siddiqui, former district president Munir Idrishi, and district president Shamsad.

Ten FIRs were lodged at Kotwali, Cantt, Baradari, Premnaga and Kila police stations in connection with the incident, naming 125 people and around 3,000 unidentified persons, officials said.

