HomeCitiesPunjab Congress Ex-MLA Tarlochan Singh Soondh Dies Of Heart Attack

Punjab Congress Ex-MLA Tarlochan Singh Soondh Dies Of Heart Attack

A two-time legislator from Banga, Soondh's death led to the cancellation of a Congress roadshow.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 10:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) Former Punjab Congress MLA Tarlochan Singh Soondh passed away on Saturday evening following a heart attack. He was 70.

Soondh, a two-time legislator from the Banga Assembly constituency, was in Tarn Taran in connection with the November 11 bypoll, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said.

"Senior Congress leader and former MLA Tarlochan Singh Ji, who was working tirelessly for the Tarn Taran elections, has left us forever after suffering a heart attack," said Warring in a Facebook post.

Warring said a roadshow scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled in view of Soondh's death.

Soondh was elected MLA from Banga in the 2002 and 2012 assembly polls. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh also expressed grief over the death of Soondh.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of the former MLA from Banga, Tarlochan Singh Ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this moment of grief. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss," Singh said on X.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

The Tarn Taran Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 10:29 PM (IST)
Punjab News CONGRESS
Embed widget