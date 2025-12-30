Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A 26-year-old final-year BTech student at IIT Kanpur, identified as Jai Singh Meena, died by suicide on Sunday night. Police said he was found hanging in his hostel room after reportedly attempting to cut his wrist veins four times earlier. A one-line suicide note reading “Sorry everyone” was found written in a notebook. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to ACP Kalyanpur Ashutosh Kumar, the student was the son of Gaurishankar, a resident of Avadhpuri in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Jai Singh Meena was enrolled in the Biological Sciences and Bioengineering programme and lived in Room 148 of Hostel Number Two.

The incident came to light on Monday morning after the student repeatedly failed to answer calls from his family. When relatives contacted his friend, the IIT administration was alerted. Police and a forensic team reached the spot and broke open the door, finding the body hanging from a pipe with the help of a bedsheet.

Investigators recovered the notebook containing the suicide note and seized the student’s mobile phone for examination. The family has been informed. Police estimate the death occurred around 10–12 hours before the body was discovered.

ADCP West Kapil Dev Singh said the exact reason behind the death would be known after the family arrives. He added that if any allegations are made, a detailed investigation will follow. The student’s roommate was reportedly away on leave, and police are also gathering information from him to determine whether Jai Singh had shared any concerns.

Placement setbacks linked to unresolved back papers

Questions have been raised about the institute’s support systems following the incident. Sources indicated that the student had been unable to participate in campus placements on two occasions due to unresolved back papers. His academic backlog had reportedly still not been cleared, which may have led to distress and disappointment.

The incident has once again sparked debate over counselling and student support mechanisms at IIT Kanpur. After the death, discussions intensified over whether academic pressure played a role. The institute has sought the student’s academic report to assess whether academic stress, the possibility of a year-back, or other factors contributed to the tragic step.

Jai Singh Meena was admitted to the BTech programme in Biological Sciences and Bioengineering in 2020. The four-year course was scheduled to be completed in 2024. Sources said his performance in some subjects had been weak, raising concerns about a possible year-back, though the institute has not officially confirmed this.

Police and the administration are examining both academic and mental health aspects of the case.

Fourth death at IIT Kanpur in 2025

This is the fourth death reported at IIT Kanpur in 2025. Earlier, two students and a software developer had also died by suicide. Over the past 22 months, seven such cases have been reported on campus. In October 2025, a final-year BTech student, Dheeraj Saini, had also died by suicide.

IIT Kanpur Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Ashok De said the institute received information about the incident through an email from the Director and that the student’s academic report is being prepared. “It is too early to comment,” he said.

The IIT administration maintains that extensive arrangements are in place to support students’ mental health. The institute has nine professional counsellors, including psychologists and psychiatrists, available round the clock. Facilities also include a 24-hour online helpline, regular training through the Prevention of India Foundation, a de-addiction clinic, and a faculty advisor assigned for every 30 undergraduate students.