Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeCitiesSikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Reported Stable As Doctors Keep Him Under Close Watch

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Reported Stable As Doctors Keep Him Under Close Watch

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang remains stable and under medical observation, according to the latest hospital bulletin.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gangtok, Nov 14 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital following nose bleeding and high blood pressure, was stable on Friday morning, a bulletin issued by the health facility said.

Tamang was brought to the Central Referral Hospital on Thursday, following a "minor episode of nose bleeding and elevated blood pressure", the bulletin said.

He received immediate medical attention and his condition was promptly stabilised, it said.

"The chief minister is currently under observation and remains stable," the CRH Medical Superintendent said, adding that there is no cause for concern at this time.

The hospital will continue to monitor his condition as per standard protocol, and he will be discharged soon, the bulletin added. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sikkim News Prem Singh Tamang Sikkim CM Tamang Health Update
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Cities
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Bihar
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Maintains Lead as Congress Flags Voting Irregularity Concerns in Seemanchal
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Sweeps State As Nitish Kumar Leads Decisive Mandate For Stability
Bihar Election Result 2025: JDU Celebrations Surge As NDA Maintains Strong Lead Across The State
Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP Slams RJD As NDA’s Historic Victory Signals End Of ‘Jungle Raj’
Breaking: NDA Surges Past 140 Seats as Early Trends Boost JDU’s Momentum
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget