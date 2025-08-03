New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Yogendra Chandolia has alleged illegal occupation by Rohingyas of a land acquired for college construction in Singhu Village, Narela. In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he sought their eviction.

Chandolia represents the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and the land allegedly occupied by the Rohingyas comes under his constituency.

"I am writing to bring to your attention a pressing issue that required immediate action. During my recent visit to Singhu Village, Narela where a college was proposed to be constructed, I was dismayed to find that the area is currently occupied by illegal majars and Rohingyas," Chandolia said in his letter dated August 1.

He said that the land for construction of college was donated by the villagers but no further action has been taken. The situation has become even more concerning with he presence of numerous stray animals, including neel cows and monkey, roaming in the area, he said.

"Furthermore, I was shocked to discover that the Rohingyas have managed to obtain illegal electricity connections. This not only highlights a serious tapse in the enforcement of law and order but also results in the misuse of public resources," he said.

He requested the Chief Minister "to remove the illegal majars and Rohingyas from Singhu Village", disconnect the unauthorized electricity connections provided to the Rohingyas, conduct a thorough enquiry to determine how these electricity connections were made, and fix responsibility.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)