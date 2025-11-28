Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPunjab Roadways Strike Turns Violent: Employees Attempt Self-Immolation As Statewide Chaos Erupts

Punjab Roadways Strike Turns Violent: Employees Attempt Self-Immolation As Statewide Chaos Erupts

Self-immolation attempts, clashes, shutdowns, the Punjab Roadways strike has turned explosive as workers refuse to give up until demands are met.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Roadways employees in Punjab are on strike today (November 28), and the situation has turned very tense across the state. The strike has created chaos at many bus stands, and the public is facing huge travel problems. From Sangrur to Ludhiana, Patiala, Mansa, Jalandhar, and other districts, employees are protesting strongly.

They say they will continue their strike until the government withdraws its decision on the kilometre scheme tender. This time, employees are not ready to step back, and the strike is indefinite.

Roadways Strike In Punjab Leads To Extreme Protests

As reported by ABP Majha, the strike has turned dangerous in many areas. In Sangrur, an employee poured petrol on himself and tried to set himself on fire. A policeman got burnt while trying to save him. In Ludhiana, a roadways employee climbed a water tank at the bus stand.

When police and officials requested him to come down, he refused and said, “It is better to die like this than to be killed by the Punjab government.” He kept raising slogans against the government and said the protest would not stop.

In Budhlada, Mansa, three workers climbed another water tank carrying petrol bottles. They warned that they would set themselves on fire if the government did not withdraw the kilometre scheme tender. This shows how desperate and angry the employees have become.

Roadways Strike In Punjab Creates Clashes & Arrests

In Patiala, the situation got out of control as a clash broke out between protesting roadways employees and the police. Several roadway workers were detained. In Jalandhar, employees closed the bus stand completely and even stopped private buses from entering.

Union leaders Nachhattar Singh and Vikramjit Singh said this is their third protest in two months. According to them, every time they protest, the government only extends the tender date instead of cancelling it. They say this time the strike will continue for an indefinite period.

Meanwhile, after the announcement of the strike, the Punjab government has started strict action. Union leaders have been arrested in different parts of the state. Because of the ongoing bus strike, the public is suffering the most, as people are struggling to reach schools, hospitals, and workplaces.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
