Mumbai Shocker: Body Of 7-Year-Old Girl Found Inside Dustbin In Khushinagar Express's Bathroom

HomeCitiesMumbai Shocker: Body Of 7-Year-Old Girl Found Inside Dustbin In Khushinagar Express's Bathroom

The body of a 7–8-year-old girl was found in a dustbin inside AC coach B2 of Kushinagar Express at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. Mumbai GRP is investigating the incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Mumbai woke to a chilling incident in the early hours of Friday when the body of a 7–8-year-old girl was discovered inside a dustbin in the bathroom of AC coach B2 on the Kushinagar Express (Train No. 22537) at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. The grim discovery occurred around 1 AM, as cleaning staff prepared the train for its onward journey as the Kashi Express (15017).

Authorities were alerted at 1:50 AM, and the Mumbai GRP has launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. Officials have confirmed that a detailed report is underway, and further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.

 

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Child Death Train Incident MUMBAI Kushinagar Express Kashi Express AC Coach B2 Girl’s Body Mumbai GRP
