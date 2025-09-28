Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Boy Swept Away In Heavy Rains, IMD Issues Red Alert

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMumbai: 11-Year-Old Boy Swept Away In Heavy Rains, IMD Issues Red Alert

Thane received more than 100 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Heavy showers in Palghar similarly led to waterlogging in several areas.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai witnessed intense rainfall throughout the night as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for the city and adjoining districts. In one tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy was swept away in the swollen Ulhas River.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Sunday, the Colaba observatory recorded 120.8 mm of rain, while Santacruz registered 83.8 mm. Other areas reported significant showers, Juhu (88 mm), Bandra (82.5 mm) and Mahalaxmi (28 mm).

Train Services Delayed In Mumbai

Local train services on Central and Western Railways were running with some delays, but BEST buses operated normally. A civic official said the forecast for the day included “heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph,” with a possibility of extremely heavy showers in isolated areas.

Heavy overnight downpours were followed by light to moderate rain with intermittent intense spells across most parts of the city. Authorities have also cautioned about a 3.24-metre high tide at 2.55 pm, which could compound waterlogging, though a low tide of 1.31 metres is expected at 8.50 pm to aid drainage.

Neighbouring Raigad, Thane, and Palghar districts are also under a red alert. Thane received more than 100 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Heavy showers in Palghar similarly led to waterlogging in several areas.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thane Mumbai Rain Mumbai Red Alert IMD Mumbai Weather Today
