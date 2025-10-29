1 Dead, 3 Injured After Multiple Vehicles Collide On Prayagraj Flyover

Prayagraj (UP: A 36-year-old man was killed and three others injured on Wednesday when a speeding car rammed into several vehicles after losing control on a flyover here, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said the accident occurred when the speeding car hit multiple motorcycles on the Chaufatka flyover under Cantonment police station limits, resulting in the death of one rider and injuries to three others.

The deceased was identified as Rohit (36), son of Ravi Prakash Kushwaha, who was travelling on a motorcycle at the time of the collision.

Among the injured are two men and a woman, all of whom have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.

The car driver fled the scene after the accident, and efforts are underway to trace him using CCTV footage.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)