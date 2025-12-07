Man In Bihar For Friend's Wedding Killed With Iron Rods In Temple

A 26-year-old man preparing for competitive exams in Patna was brutally killed in Bihar's Nawada district late on Friday, triggering panic across the area. The victim, Prashant Kumar alias Vipul Singh, had returned to his hometown to attend a friend’s wedding and celebrate his birthday.

According to police, the incident occurred near the Gonawan Mazar in the town police station area, where a group of armed men dragged Prashant away in full public view. Eyewitnesses said the attackers assaulted him with sticks and iron rods before stabbing him in the temple, killing him on the spot. The violence was so sudden and gruesome that shopkeepers fled, leaving their shutters open.

Group Was Celebrating Friend's Birthday

Prashant’s friend Roshan Kumar said they were celebrating his birthday when the assailants arrived and forcibly took him away. “Within minutes, we heard he had been killed,” he said.

Senior officers, including SP and DSP Hulas Kumar, reached the scene and launched overnight raids at more than half a dozen locations. However, the accused remain absconding. Police sources say the prime suspects were recently released from jail and have been attempting to reassert dominance in the area. Locals allege the gang of 25–30-year-old criminals has been terrorising the neighbourhood for years, with few daring to speak out.

Prashant was the eldest and only son in his family. His father works in Jaipur, while his mother has been left in a state of shock. The family home remains engulfed in grief.

DSP Hulas Kumar confirmed that the victim was killed with a knife. “The motive is under investigation. Raids are ongoing,” he said. The brazen nature of the killing and the lack of immediate arrests have renewed concerns over law and order in the district.