Ahmedabad has been left shaken after a Class 10 student, Nayan Santani, was brutally stabbed to death by a Class 8 student outside Seventh Day School. What makes the case even more disturbing is a viral Instagram chat, where the accused casually admits to the crime while speaking to a friend.

The shocking incident took place on Tuesday, reportedly following an argument between the two students. The news of Nayan’s death has sparked outrage and protests across the city, with parents and locals demanding strict action.

The Viral Chat:

Screenshots of the private conversation between the accused and his friend have surfaced on social media. In the chat, the boy initially avoids answering directly, but later confesses to stabbing Nayan.

Friend: Bhai tumne kuch kiya aj? (Brother, did you do something today?)

Accused: Haan. (Yes.)

Friend: Bhai tumne chaku mara tha? (Brother, did you stab someone?)

Accused: Teko kisne bola (Who told you?)

Friend: Call kro ek min. Call pe baat karte (Please call for a minute. Let's talk.)

Accused: Nahi nahi (No, no.)

Friend: Chat pe ye sabh nahi. Merko tera naam pehle aaya dimag mai. Isliye terko kiya (Not over the chat. Your name came to my mind first so I texted you.)

Accused: Abhi bada bhai hain saath me. Usko nahi khabar. Bataya kisne! (I am with my brother. He doesn't know what happened today. Who told him?)

Friend: Vo mar gaya shayad se. (He (the victim) has died.)

Accused: Hainnn. Kon tha wese? (What? Who was he?)

Friend: Abe chaku tune mara tha? Vo puch raha hu. (I am asking if you stabbed him.)

Accused: Haan to. (Yes.)

In another message, the accused writes, "To bolde ki ***** ne mara (Tell that I stabbed him)."

When the friend asks why he stabbed, the boy claims he had dared him that he can not do anything: "Arey meko bolra tha ki kon hain kya karlega tu (He told me - who are you? What will you do?)"

To which the friend replied. "Mar deta. Maar nahi dalna tha. (You could have hit him. Why kill him!)"

The accused boy says, "Chord na. Ab jo hogaya vo hogaya. (Let it be. What has happened has happened.)"

In another message the accused said that, What was he( the commonn friend) saying, that he'll kill who killed him. Then tell him (the common friend) that I killed him. He knows me, tell him right now,” to his friend.

Attempts to Cover Up

At one point, the accused even told his friend to inform others that he was the one who killed Nayan. The friend, stunned by the casual tone, urged him to delete the chat and go underground before the police caught up.

Reports suggest that at least six screenshots of this conversation are circulating online. Police are currently verifying the authenticity of these viral chats as part of their investigation.

Community Outrage

The killing of a young student over a petty argument has not only horrified families but also triggered protests outside the school. Many are demanding accountability and questioning how such violence could occur between children within a school environment. NSUI, school students, along with locals, stage a protest against the murder of a student at a private school.

VIDEO | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: NSUI, school students, along with locals, stage a protest against the murder of a student at a private school.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4VXBoPleQ6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2025

“School authorities should have enough staff… Random checks should be done on students ,” says a local Hitesh Modi.