Bengaluru, July 28 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has warned the government against utilisation of funds reserved for SC/ST communities for flagship guarantee schemes and threatened to launch a protest if the government diverted the funds reserved for Dalits to the schemes.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra claimed on Monday that, "The Congress government, which has consistently usurped power by deceiving marginalised communities, has once again diverted Rs 11,896.84 crore allocated for the welfare of Scheduled Castes in the 2025–26 budget towards the implementation of its five guarantee schemes. This move amounts to betrayal of Dalits and shakes the very foundation of the social justice system."

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who never misses an opportunity to call himself an AHINDA (minorities, Backward Classes, and Dalits) leader and a champion of Dalit welfare, has now diverted funds specifically reserved for Dalits this year to finance the guarantee schemes. This is a highly condemnable act of injustice," Vijayendra claimed.

"Last year, the Karnataka government misused funds earmarked for the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, which is meant for the welfare of the ST community, by redirecting them to guarantee schemes. Now, by again using funds meant for Dalit welfare for their political freebies, the government has effectively put a full stop to all development efforts for Scheduled Castes," Vijayendra he alleged.

The BJP will not tolerate this decision by the Congress government. If the state government does not immediately withdraw this move, the BJP will raise its voice in support of the Scheduled Castes and launch a strong protest both inside and outside the legislature, Vijayendra warned.

The Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka has stated that, "In the current (2025–26) budget, out of the total Rs 42,017.51 crore allocated under the SCSP/TSP for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, the Dalit-oppressing Congress led government is once again betraying these communities by planning to divert Rs 11,896.84 crore towards guarantee schemes."

"Mr. Siddaramaiah, if you don’t have funds to actually allocate, then what is the point of making hollow announcements in the budget? By making unrealistic declarations in the budget, by making lip service to the Scheduled Castes, and gaining cheap publicity —do you think that brings real welfare to these communities? Is this the commitment you claim to have toward the upliftment of Scheduled Castes? Is this your idea of delivering social justice through speeches?" Ashoka questioned.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Govind Karjol stated: "This government has no genuine concern for the oppressed classes. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah always claims that he allocates funds in the budget based on population. However, special grants are specifically reserved for oppressed communities, particularly those affected by untouchability."

"I don’t believe Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has any morality left," Karjol added.

Sources revealed that the state government is now set to divert Rs 11,896.84 crore from the Rs 42,017.51 crore reserved under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for the year 2025–26.

The decision was allegedly taken in a meeting chaired by Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa with nodal agencies recently. Final approval for utilising SCSP and TSP funds is expected during the SC/ST State Development Parishat meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 5, sources confirmed.

In the previous years, the state government had already allocated Rs 11,114 crore in 2023–24 and Rs 14,282.38 crore in 2024–25 from SC/ST welfare funds to implement guarantee schemes. This move had triggered a war of words between the ruling party and the opposition.

As per official figures, the state government is currently spending: 1,670.76 crore on the Anna Bhagya free rice programme, Rs 7,438.04 crore on the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 monthly to women heads of BPL families, Rs 2,626 crore on the Gruha Jyoti free electricity scheme, Rs 1,537 crore on the Shakti scheme, offering free bus travel for women, and Rs 162 crore on the Yuva Nidhi scholarship programme for unemployed youth.

