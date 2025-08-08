‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café

Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey, Canada, came under attack for a second time within a month on Thursday. Around 9-10 shots were fired at Kap's Cafe, of which at least six hit its walls and windows.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

A social media post surfaced after the shooting in which a man named Goldy Dhillon, reportedly an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Indian agencies are verifying the authenticity of the social media post, which stated that the gangsters had called Sharma, but since he didn't answer, they had to act.

The post also threatened that the gang's next operation will be in Mumbai, reported The Times of India.