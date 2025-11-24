Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesIndiGo Plane Struck By Bird In Rishikesh; Passengers Safe

IndiGo Plane Struck By Bird In Rishikesh; Passengers Safe

Officials conducted a thorough inspection and a safety audit of the runway.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rishikesh, Nov 23 (PTI) An IndiGo plane carrying passengers from Mumbai was damaged after being struck by a bird on the runway of Jolly Grant Airport near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, officials said, adding that all 186 passengers on board are safe.

They said the incident occurred around 6:45 pm when a bird struck the nose of Indigo flight IGO 5032, which had arrived here from Mumbai, after landing on the runway.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
IndiGo Flight Mishap Rishikesh
