Haryana Top Cop Removed After IPS Officer’s Suicide; Sonia Gandhi Backs Widow

HomeCitiesHaryana Top Cop Removed After IPS Officer’s Suicide; Sonia Gandhi Backs Widow

An FIR was filed against 13 officers, including the DGP. Protests erupted, demanding justice and the DGP's dismissal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Haryana’s Rohtak Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijarniya, has been removed from his post after being named in connection with the alleged suicide of IPS officer Puran Kumar. The state government has appointed Surinder Singh Bhoria as the new SP of Rohtak. Bijarniya, meanwhile, has not been assigned a new posting.

The transfer comes days after IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, the late officer’s wife, lodged a formal complaint accusing several senior officials, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor and the Rohtak SSP, of harassment and abetment. Her complaint sought FIRs, arrests of those named in the suicide note, and security for her family. Following this, police registered an FIR against 13 officers.

Amid growing outrage, a 31-member committee has declared that no post-mortem will be conducted until DGP Kapoor is dismissed. The group has also called for a Mahapanchayat at the Sector 20 Gurudwara in Chandigarh, urging swift justice and accountability for those allegedly involved.

Sonia Gandhi Expresses Solidarity

In a heartfelt letter to Amneet Kumar, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi expressed anguish over the IPS officer’s death, describing it as a stark reminder of how social discrimination continues to affect even senior Dalit bureaucrats.

“His patriotism and commitment will continue to remind us that the sacrifice and dedication of our elders inspire even senior officials to serve the nation selflessly,” Gandhi wrote.

Political and Social Outcry

The incident has sparked widespread protests across Haryana. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, and Rahul Gandhi have all demanded immediate justice for Puran Kumar. Meanwhile, Dalit organisations have staged demonstrations outside the Chief Minister’s residence, warning of statewide protests if action against the accused officials is delayed.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
HARYANA NEWS
Read more
