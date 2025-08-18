Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Is This A Joke?': Gauhati HC Slams Assam Govt Over Allotment Of 3,000 Bighas To Cement Factory

'Is This A Joke?': Gauhati HC Slams Assam Govt Over Allotment Of 3,000 Bighas To Cement Factory

The Gauhati High Court criticized the Assam government for allotting 3,000 bighas of tribal land in Dima Hasao to Mahabal Cement Company.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court has slammed the Assam government for allotting 3,000 bighas of land to a private cement factory in the state’s tribal-majority Dima Hasao district, and observed whether this is a “joke”.

The court directed the North Cachar Hills District Autonomous Council's (NCHDAC) standing counsel to obtain and place before the court the records containing the policy to allot “such a huge chunk of land” to the company.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi said in his order that a cursory glance at the facts of the case reveals that the land which has been allotted is about 3000 bighas "which itself appears to be extraordinary".

During the hearing of the petition, the judge said, “3,000 bighas!… What is going on? 3,000 bighas allotted to a private company?… What kind of decision is this? Is this some kind of joke or what?” This could be the area of the entire district, the judge said in an observation, while hearing two sets of writ petitions last week.

One petition was filed by 22 people against the Assam government, the NCHDAC and other departments concerned, alleging that they are being evicted from their lawfully possessed land in Dima Hasao district.

The other petition was filed by the Mahabal Cement Company which has been allotted 3000 bighas (around 991.73 acres) of land for construction of the plant.

Justice Medhi observed that both these writ petitions were connected and would be heard simultaneously.

He also pointed out in his order that the respondent's counsel has, however, submitted that such an allotment has been made pursuant to a mining lease granted under a tender process.

"This court directs standing counsel of NCHAC to obtain the records containing the policy to allot such a huge chunk of land measuring 3000 bighas to a factory," the judge said.

The direction has been given by taking into account that the area concerned is under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution where priority has to be given to the rights and interest of the tribal people residing there, Justice Medhi said in his order.

The area in Umrangso is also known as an environmental hotspot containing hot spring, stop over for migratory birds, wildlife etc.

In October last year, 2,000 bighas of land were allotted to the company with its registered address in Kolkata, while an additional plot of 1000 bighas, adjacent to the earlier one was given to it the next month.

The allotment order, issued by the NCHAC’s Additional Secretary, Revenue, states that the purpose of the allotment is the installation of a cement plant.

The matter will be heard again on September 1. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assam Govt Dima Hasao Gauhati HC
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Hosts Shubhanshu Shukla In Delhi, Receives Tri-Colour That Travelled To Space — WATCH
PM Modi Hosts Shubhanshu Shukla In Delhi, Receives Tri-Colour That Travelled To Space — WATCH
World
Jaishankar Meets Wang Yi In Delhi, Raises ‘3 Mutuals’ For India-China Ties, Border Stability, Terrorism Fight
Jaishankar Meets Wang Yi, Raises ‘3 Mutuals’ For India-China Ties, Border Stability, Terrorism Fight
India
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Election 2025
‘CEC Declared War On Opposition’: INDIA Bloc Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Inaction On Complaints
‘CEC Declared War On Opposition’: INDIA Bloc Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Inaction On Complaints
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget