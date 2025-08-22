Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Extortion Demand Sparks Violence In UP's Bareilly, Shops Set On Fire

Extortion Demand Sparks Violence In UP’s Bareilly, Shops Set On Fire

Two shops in UP’s Bareilly were set ablaze after owners refused extortion demands. Police booked five, including members of a political family, as probe intensifies.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 07:59 AM (IST)
Bareilly (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Two shops have been set on fire in this district of Uttar Pradesh after their owners allegedly refused to pay extortion money, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, two FIRs have been registered against five people, including the members of a political family, in connection with the incident.

Police said Shashank Verma and Mayank Verma, along with their associates, allegedly targeted Vishal Medical Store and Khatu Shyam Confectionery on Tuesday and Wednesday in Katra village.

Devarniya Police Station's SHO Navdeep Singh said cases under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been lodged against Mayank Verma, Chetak, Mayank, the son of Girwar Dayal, Arpit, and Shashank Verma.

In his complaint, shopkeeper Rajeev Kumar alleged that Shashank Verma came to his confectionery shop on Nainital Road around 9.45 pm on Tuesday, picked up some items and abused him when asked to clear pending dues.

Police personnel at the scene intervened, and the matter was briefly settled. However, Shashank allegedly threatened to return with his brother, Mayank, the complainant stated.

On Wednesday morning, Mayank Verma, Chetak, and others allegedly set the shop on fire, police said, adding Rajeev's brother Mukesh, who rushed to the spot, sustained head injuries after being allegedly attacked with sticks and knives when he tried to intervene.

In a separate complaint, Pritam Singh, who runs Vishal Medical Store in the same locality, alleged that around 6.30 am on Tuesday, Mayank and Shashank Verma, accompanied by others, demanded Rs 5 lakh from him. When he refused, Mayank allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon while Shashank opened fire from a country-made pistol, Singh claimed, adding the bullet narrowly missed his head.

Villagers rushed to his aid, following which the accused fled.

SHO Navdeep Singh said legal action is being taken against the accused who are absconding. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 07:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bareilly Extortion Demand UP Shops Set On Fire Extortion In Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Advertisement

