Suspected Shooter In Elvish Yadav Firing Case Arrested After Encounter, Sustains Bullet Injury

A suspected shooter in the firing case outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence has been arrested by the Faridabad Crime Branch following an encounter.

The accused Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi sustained a bullet injury in the leg and has been admitted to a hospital, reported IANS.

On August 17, unidentified assailants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57.

According to Gurugram Police, three masked men on motorcycles arrived at the house around 5:30 a.m. and fired over two dozen rounds before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, Yadav was not at home during the attack, and no injuries were reported.

Confirming the incident, Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, said, “Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram’s Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 a.m. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing.”

Shortly after news of the attack spread, Yadav reassured his followers through a note on Instagram. “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concerns are truly appreciated. Thank you,” he wrote, adding that he and his family were unharmed.

Meanwhile, a social media post surfaced claiming responsibility for the shooting. The graphic, which displayed two guns alongside the words “BHAU GANG SINCE 2020,” alleged that the attack was linked to Yadav’s reported promotion of illegal betting apps. The post named gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria as being behind the assault.

"Greetings to all. Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps," the post read.

"It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert [sic]," it added.