Delhi Pan Masala Baron's Wife, Son Booked In Daughter-In-Law 'Suicide' Case

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against the husband and mother-in-law of the 38-year-old woman who who was found dead earlier this week at her home in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. The case, filed on Friday, comes after the woman’s mother alleged harassment and abetment leading to her daughter’s suspected suicide.



A senior officer said the FIR was registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the basis of a complaint submitted by the deceased woman’s mother, Hindustan Times reported.

Woman Found Unresponsive At Home; Diary Says ‘Relationship Issues’

The woman was the daughter-in-law of the owner of the Kamla Pasand pan masala group. She was discovered unresponsive in the dressing area of her bedroom on Tuesday afternoon. Police said she lived with her husband, their two children, and domestic staff at their Vasant Vihar residence.

According to police, her husband had left earlier in the morning for the gym and routine errands while the children were at school. When he returned around noon, he found his wife unresponsive. With assistance from household staff, he took her to a private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, the report said.



During the inspection, officers recovered a diary from the room that mentioned “relationship issues”. Police clarified that the entries did not name anyone or contain direct accusations. “Her mother has alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law. Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered for further investigation,” HT quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Family Alleges Long-Term Harassment

A crime team examined the spot, and statements of staff and family members were recorded. The autopsy was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital by a board of doctors, and the body was handed over to the family on Wednesday.

Police said the couple had been married since 2010 and the woman was a homemaker. Initially, proceedings were taken up under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which mandates an inquiry into unnatural or suspicious deaths, including suicides.

Relatives in Kolkata claimed the woman had faced prolonged harassment and also alleged that her husband had “illegally married someone else”. “We took her back home last year, but she returned after the in-laws assured us that they would resolve all issues. But the torture continued,” a relative said.

The businessman’s family has denied all allegations. Police added that the investigation is ongoing and more statements will be recorded in the coming days.