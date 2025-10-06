Delhi Govt Offices To Remain Closed On Valmiki Jayanti On Tuesday

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Govt Offices To Remain Closed On Valmiki Jayanti On Tuesday

CM Rekha Gupta said Maharishi Valmiki was not only the 'adikavi' (first poet) of Indian literature and the creator of Ramayana but also a symbol of equality, justice and humanity.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 07:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: All Delhi government offices will remain closed on October 7 on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, an official statement said on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, several programmes, processions and tribute meetings will be organised across the capital in which Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will take part, it said.

Maharishi Valmiki was not only the 'adikavi' (first poet) of Indian literature and the creator of Ramayana but also a symbol of equality, justice and humanity. His ideals continue to guide society on the path of equality, respect and dignity, the statement quoted Gupta as saying.

She said this occasion is an opportunity to remember the life, works and contributions of Maharishi Valmiki to society.

The CM said the Delhi government is committed to the upliftment, education, and ensuring equal opportunities and socialist justice for the Dalit community. The teachings of Maharishi Valmiki continue to strengthen the spirit of justice and harmony in society.

All Delhi government offices will remain closed on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on Tuesday, the statement said.

It said the Delhi government will organise a special programme on Monday at the Secretariat. The event, being held under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare, will include discussions on the life, personality and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki.

CM Gupta and Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh will attend the event. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 07:29 AM (IST)
Rekha Gupta DELHI NEWS Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti October 7 Holiday
