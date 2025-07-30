Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note

A 25-year-old chartered accountant died by suicide in a hotel near Bengali Market in central Delhi by inhaling helium gas, police said on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Dheeraj Kansal had checked into an Airbnb near Janpath on July 28. When hotel staff noticed his room had remained locked from the inside for an unusually long time, they alerted the police. A team from Barakhamba Road Police Station forced open the door and discovered his body alongside a helium cylinder connected to three plastic pipes.

"No One Should Be Blamed"

A suicide note, written in English and recovered from his pocket, indicated that Kansal had struggled with loneliness since his father's death in 2003. He mentioned his mother had remarried, and he had no siblings.

“I wasn’t deeply connected to anyone, nor was anyone to me. There’s no reason, no regret, and no complaint,” his note read.

Kansal also posted a message on Facebook, saying, “No one should be blamed. Every single person I met was really kind to me…Please donate my money to an orphanage or old-age home. Also, donate my organs.”

Cylinder Ordered Online

Police said Kansal lived in a PG accommodation in Mehrauli and is believed to have ordered the helium cylinder online from Ghaziabad. His body has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for a postmortem, and the family, including his uncle and cousins, has been informed.

Officers noted that helium inhalation leads to oxygen deprivation, making it highly fatal.