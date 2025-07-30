Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note

Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note

Dheeraj Kansal had checked into an Airbnb near Janpath on July 28. When hotel staff noticed his room had remained locked from the inside for an unusually long time, they alerted the police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 11:19 AM (IST)

A 25-year-old chartered accountant died by suicide in a hotel near Bengali Market in central Delhi by inhaling helium gas, police said on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Dheeraj Kansal had checked into an Airbnb near Janpath on July 28. When hotel staff noticed his room had remained locked from the inside for an unusually long time, they alerted the police. A team from Barakhamba Road Police Station forced open the door and discovered his body alongside a helium cylinder connected to three plastic pipes.

"No One Should Be Blamed"

A suicide note, written in English and recovered from his pocket, indicated that Kansal had struggled with loneliness since his father's death in 2003. He mentioned his mother had remarried, and he had no siblings.

“I wasn’t deeply connected to anyone, nor was anyone to me. There’s no reason, no regret, and no complaint,” his note read.

Kansal also posted a message on Facebook, saying, “No one should be blamed. Every single person I met was really kind to me…Please donate my money to an orphanage or old-age home. Also, donate my organs.”

Cylinder Ordered Online

Police said Kansal lived in a PG accommodation in Mehrauli and is believed to have ordered the helium cylinder online from Ghaziabad. His body has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for a postmortem, and the family, including his uncle and cousins, has been informed.

Officers noted that helium inhalation leads to oxygen deprivation, making it highly fatal.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Delhi CA Suicide Delhi CA Helium Gas Airbnb Suicide
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
EAM Jaishankar To Begin Debate On Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha Today
EAM Jaishankar To Begin Debate On Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha Today
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
World
'India A Good Friend, But Charged More Tariffs Than Any Other Country': Donald Trump
'India A Good Friend, But Charged More Tariffs Than Any Other Country': Donald Trump
India
Pakistan's Role In Pahalgam Attack Exposed: Terrorist 'Afghan' Had Lashkar, JKLF Links, Trained In PoK
Pak's Role In Pahalgam Attack Exposed: Terrorist 'Afghan' Had Lashkar, JKLF Links, Trained In PoK
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget