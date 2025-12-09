Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Chokes Under Thick Smog As Air Quality Plunges To 'Poor' At 292

Delhi Chokes Under Thick Smog As Air Quality Plunges To ‘Poor’ At 292

Delhi’s air quality slipped to the ‘poor’ category at AQI 292 as a dense layer of smog engulfed iconic areas like India Gate and Kartavya Path, with several zones hitting ‘very poor’ levels.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi [India], December 9: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with a thin layer of smog covering parts of the city and limiting visibility.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 292 at 8 am in the national capital.

Early-morning visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed iconic landmarks partially obscured behind a grey haze. The AQI around the area stood at 265, categorised as 'Poor'. 294 at ITO, 282 at Alipur, 253 at Aya Nagar and 291 at Burari.

Meanwhile, in Akshardham, pollution levels were markedly higher, with the AQI touching 319, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category.

Similar conditions were reported from Ghazipur and Anand Vihar, where the AQI also settled at 319.

Several other key stations, including Ashok Vihar (305), Bawana (342), Anand Vihar (319), Chandani Chowk (333), and Dwarka (314), remained in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, signals increasing pollution levels that can trigger breathing difficulties among people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart diseases.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues.

This level has become increasingly common in several parts of the capital during winter.

Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods. The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
