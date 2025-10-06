Cough Syrup Deaths Case: IMA Questions Doctors' Arrest As Pharma Company Given Clean Chit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has raised strong objections to the arrest of Dr Praveen Soni, who has been linked to the controversial cough syrup associated with the deaths of 16 children in Madhya Pradesh. The association said it will take up the matter with the Union Health Ministry.

The IMA has questioned why Dr Soni is being held solely responsible, stressing that established treatment protocols were followed and that accountability should not rest entirely with the doctor. The association has also resolved to push for Dr Soni’s release.

In addition, the IMA has criticised the government’s decision to grant a clean chit to the pharmaceutical company involved, questioning the fairness of the investigation, India Today reported.

Fact-Finding Team Sent To Madhya Pradesh

As a follow-up, a fact-finding team has been dispatched to Chhindwara to meet with local authorities and review the situation on the ground, sources confirmed.

In Madhya Pradesh, 14 of the reported deaths occurred in Chhindwara district, while two suspected fatalities were recorded in Betul. The deaths have sparked public outrage and prompted a crackdown on those involved in the manufacture and prescription of the implicated Coldrif cough syrup.

Doctor Arrested, Suspended After CM’s Orders

Authorities arrested Dr Soni on Saturday after police registered an FIR against him and the operators of Sresun Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Coldrif. The FIR, filed under multiple sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), followed a complaint lodged by Ankit Sahlam, Block Medical Officer of Parasia Community Health Centre.

Following orders from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Dr Soni, a paediatrician posted in Parasia, Chhindwara, was suspended for alleged negligence in treating the affected children.

Toxic Chemical Found In Syrup

Investigations have shown that Dr Soni prescribed Coldrif syrup to most of the children who later died. A laboratory report released on Friday confirmed that the syrup contained 48.6 per cent Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic chemical known to cause kidney failure and death when ingested.

Following the deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, several states — including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh — have banned the sale of Coldrif syrup as a precautionary measure. Karnataka and Telangana have also directed officials to remain vigilant and raise public awareness regarding the suspected cough syrup.

So far, at least 19 children have died in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly after consuming the contaminated syrup.