Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChandigarh ASI Driving Drunk Crashes Into 10 Vehicles And Triggers Public Demand For Action

Chandigarh ASI Driving Drunk Crashes Into 10 Vehicles And Triggers Public Demand For Action

Drunk Chandigarh ASI hits nearly 10 vehicles, creates chaos after crash as locals record and file complaint.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Chandigarh Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), identified as Daljit Singh, sparked outrage after allegedly driving drunk and causing a major road incident. The ASI reportedly parked his car on the wrong side of a one-way road and then began speeding, crashing into nearly 10 vehicles and injuring several people.

Situation Escalated After Car Crashed Into School Bus

The situation escalated when his car finally came to a halt after hitting a school bus, allowing bystanders to stop him. Witnesses said the ASI refused to accept his mistake and instead created chaos at the spot. Locals recorded videos of the incident, which quickly went viral, and later filed a complaint with the police. Despite this, no action has yet been taken by Chandigarh Police.

ASI Refused To Get Out Of Vehicle

After receiving calls on the police control room number, a PCR team arrived. A female officer attempted to get the ASI out of the vehicle, but he refused. A male officer then pulled him out, and witnesses said he was barely able to stand. Onlookers continued recording the incident while shouting in anger over his conduct.

Also read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Police Accident Chandigarh ASI Drink And Drive
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Sources: PM Modi To Receive President Putin At Delhi Airport
Sources: PM Modi To Receive President Putin At Delhi Airport
World
Inside Vladimir Putin’s Security: How The Russian President Is Shielded On Foreign Tours
Inside Vladimir Putin’s Security: How The Russian President Is Shielded On Foreign Tours
India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
India
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Bail In Sexual Abuse Case
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Bail In Sexual Abuse Case
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget