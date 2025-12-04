Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Chandigarh Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), identified as Daljit Singh, sparked outrage after allegedly driving drunk and causing a major road incident. The ASI reportedly parked his car on the wrong side of a one-way road and then began speeding, crashing into nearly 10 vehicles and injuring several people.

Situation Escalated After Car Crashed Into School Bus The situation escalated when his car finally came to a halt after hitting a school bus, allowing bystanders to stop him. Witnesses said the ASI refused to accept his mistake and instead created chaos at the spot. Locals recorded videos of the incident, which quickly went viral, and later filed a complaint with the police. Despite this, no action has yet been taken by Chandigarh Police. ASI Refused To Get Out Of Vehicle

After receiving calls on the police control room number, a PCR team arrived. A female officer attempted to get the ASI out of the vehicle, but he refused. A male officer then pulled him out, and witnesses said he was barely able to stand. Onlookers continued recording the incident while shouting in anger over his conduct.



