Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBJP Leader Kills Wife At Girlfriend's Behest In Ajmer, Tries To Pass It Off As Robbery; Both Arrested

BJP Leader Kills Wife At Girlfriend's Behest In Ajmer, Tries To Pass It Off As Robbery; Both Arrested

BJP leader Rohit Saini murdered his wife Sanju in Ajmer on August 10 and staged the crime as a robbery at the insistence of his long-time girlfriend Ritu Saini. Police arrested both within 24 hours.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BJP leader Rohit Saini was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Sanju at the behest of his girlfriend Ritu Saini in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The crime, which took place on August 10, was initially staged as a robbery to mislead the police.

Additional SP Rural Deepak Kumar confirmed the arrests and said the case was solved within 24 hours. “Police have also arrested Rohit Saini’s girlfriend, Ritu Saini,” he added.

According to a report by India Today, Sanju was found dead under suspicious circumstances on August 10. Rohit Saini initially claimed that unidentified robbers had killed her and fled with valuables. However, police became suspicious after detecting inconsistencies in his statements during the investigation. After intense questioning, Rohit confessed to the murder and revealed the plot.

Police said Rohit admitted to killing his wife under pressure from Ritu, with whom he had been in a long-term relationship. Investigations revealed that Sanju was seen as an obstacle, and Ritu allegedly demanded that Rohit “remove her from the way.” After killing his wife, Rohit attempted to pass it off as a loot incident to cover up the crime.

Both Rohit and Ritu have been taken into custody. Authorities said further interrogation is underway to uncover additional details about the case.

 

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan BJP Ajmer
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K: Death Toll In Kathua Cloudburst Rises To 7, Rescue Ops Underway As Remote Village Cut Off
J-K: Death Toll In Kathua Cloudburst Rises To 7, Rescue Ops Underway
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
World
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget