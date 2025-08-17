BJP leader Rohit Saini was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Sanju at the behest of his girlfriend Ritu Saini in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The crime, which took place on August 10, was initially staged as a robbery to mislead the police.

Additional SP Rural Deepak Kumar confirmed the arrests and said the case was solved within 24 hours. “Police have also arrested Rohit Saini’s girlfriend, Ritu Saini,” he added.

According to a report by India Today, Sanju was found dead under suspicious circumstances on August 10. Rohit Saini initially claimed that unidentified robbers had killed her and fled with valuables. However, police became suspicious after detecting inconsistencies in his statements during the investigation. After intense questioning, Rohit confessed to the murder and revealed the plot.

Police said Rohit admitted to killing his wife under pressure from Ritu, with whom he had been in a long-term relationship. Investigations revealed that Sanju was seen as an obstacle, and Ritu allegedly demanded that Rohit “remove her from the way.” After killing his wife, Rohit attempted to pass it off as a loot incident to cover up the crime.

Both Rohit and Ritu have been taken into custody. Authorities said further interrogation is underway to uncover additional details about the case.