Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire At Man In Delhi's Shahdara, Probe Underway

Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire At Man In Delhi's Shahdara, Probe Underway

Police said that Joginder Rathore was returning home on a motorcycle with one of his workers when another motorcycle came from behind and the riders suddenly opened fire.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 50-year-old man was critically injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on him in Delhi’s Shahdara district late Wednesday night.

According to police officials, the shooting occurred in Balbir Nagar around 10:30 p.m., when the victim, identified as Joginder Rathore, was returning home on a motorcycle with a co-worker.

The incident, which took place on the night of December 11, has created panic in the area. The injured man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said that Joginder Rathore was returning home on a motorcycle with one of his workers when another motorcycle came from behind and the riders suddenly opened fire. Three bullets struck Joginder. Doctors have stated that his condition is stable for now. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the attackers.

What the Police Said

Shahdara DCP Prashant Gautam said the police received a call from a woman around 10:30 p.m., informing them that her husband had been shot. Officers reached the location and found that Joginder had been fired upon from behind.

According to IANS, the DCP said that Joginder, 50, is a resident of Balbir Nagar. He added that it is too early to comment on who the attackers were or what the motive might be. Multiple angles are being investigated.

Police have increased security in the locality and begun questioning residents. Investigation teams are examining whether the incident was the result of personal enmity, gang-related activities, or an old dispute. Joginder’s condition continues to be monitored closely by doctors.

A case has been registered, and police say that only after preliminary investigation will clearer information emerge regarding the attackers and their motive.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget