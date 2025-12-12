Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire At Man In Delhi's Shahdara, Probe Underway

A 50-year-old man was critically injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on him in Delhi’s Shahdara district late Wednesday night.

According to police officials, the shooting occurred in Balbir Nagar around 10:30 p.m., when the victim, identified as Joginder Rathore, was returning home on a motorcycle with a co-worker.

The incident, which took place on the night of December 11, has created panic in the area. The injured man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said that Joginder Rathore was returning home on a motorcycle with one of his workers when another motorcycle came from behind and the riders suddenly opened fire. Three bullets struck Joginder. Doctors have stated that his condition is stable for now. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the attackers.

What the Police Said

Shahdara DCP Prashant Gautam said the police received a call from a woman around 10:30 p.m., informing them that her husband had been shot. Officers reached the location and found that Joginder had been fired upon from behind.

According to IANS, the DCP said that Joginder, 50, is a resident of Balbir Nagar. He added that it is too early to comment on who the attackers were or what the motive might be. Multiple angles are being investigated.

Police have increased security in the locality and begun questioning residents. Investigation teams are examining whether the incident was the result of personal enmity, gang-related activities, or an old dispute. Joginder’s condition continues to be monitored closely by doctors.

A case has been registered, and police say that only after preliminary investigation will clearer information emerge regarding the attackers and their motive.